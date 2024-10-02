Oct 2, 2024, 7:30 PM
Zionist sources admit 14 soldiers killed in conflicts with Hezbollah

Tehran, IRNA – Zionist sources talking to Sky News Arabic have admitted the killing of 14 Zionist soldiers in Wednesday clashes in southern Lebanon.

Al Manar, the official TV of Hezbollah also said that a Zionist officer was killed in the fighting in Maroun El Ras in the Nabatiye Governorate.  

Earlier, Zionist sources had said that four soldiers of this regime were killed in a Hezbollah ambush in Odaisseh Town, noting that 20 others were also wounded.

The Hezbollah operations are taking place in response to the new invasion of the Tel Aviv's regime against southern Lebanon.

Residential areas in Dahiyeh, a suburban area in southern Beirut, came under seven rounds of Zionist airstrikes last night.

