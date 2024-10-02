Iran FM says stability in region expected in coming days

As stated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), if any new action is taken by the Zionist regime or its supporters, they will face a tougher response from Iran. This warning has been given since last night, both in my phone conversations and official statements to all parties, Araghchi said in a TV interview on Wednesday, commenting on Iran’s missile attack on the Israeli regime.

First of all, exchanging messages does not mean coordination; second, there was no exchange of messages before the attack, he added.

It is necessary to warn all parties, including the Americans, after the attack, which has been done, he noted.

This warning was clearly and precisely given to the Swiss Embassy in Tehran last night to convey to the Americans, he stated.

The message mainly focused on the fact that Iran's defensive action was based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and it is our right to legitimate defense.

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri also made it very clear that if the Israeli regime responds, Iran's response will be tougher and will target their economic infrastructure, Araghchi said.

Last night, we only targeted military and security positions, he stressed.

Iranian retaliation against Israel was carried out as ballistic missiles were fired by the IRGC at the occupied Palestinian lands (Israeli regime) on Tuesday evening.

Iran's IRGC said that it has started hitting important military targets with dozens of missiles.

