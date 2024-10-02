Iran delivers on its promises: Spox warns Israel

“Based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, we acted decisively and firmly against the delusional and obstinate aggressors, the right to legitimate defense, and the protection of Iran’s security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” Kanaani wrote in his X account on Wednesday.

The ability, bravery, power, and defensive authority of the Iranian armed forces, and at the head of them, the wisdom, and strength of the Supreme Leader, are a source of pride for all Iranians, he added.

“We adhere to the stability and security of the region and will act harshly against the aggressors,” he noted.

He added that the Zionist regime and its supporters should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran acts decisively on what it says.

No adventurous and unmeasured action against Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security will go unanswered, Kanaani stressed.

Once again it was proved that Iran’s hands can reach any point it wants, he said.

The future of the region and West Asia will be drawn by its owners and its authentic and rooted nations, not the rootless aggressors, he noted.

On Tuesday evening, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched a volley of hypersonic ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

9376**4354