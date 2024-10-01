Back-to-back explosions in Tel Aviv after Iran’s missile attacks

Palestinian media reports said Israeli air defense systems had failed to intercept some of the missiles fired from Iran, leading to extensive damage to several targets in Tel Aviv.

The Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was closed while settlers living in the city fled for shelters.

Palestinians in Ramallah and Nablus gathered to celebrate the missile firing at Israeli positions after seeing the successful landing of the rockets at locations in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media said up to 400 missiles had been fired at targets across the occupied Palestine. The Israeli occupation forces estimated that 200 missiles had been fired in two separate rounds.

