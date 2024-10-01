Oct 1, 2024, 5:10 PM
Iran president hails Iran-China relations as sustainable, strategic

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed his eagerness for more expanded ties with China, appreciating relations with the East Asian country as sustainable and strategic.  

Relying on their common cultural values, including mutual respect, equality and altruism, Iran and China have begun a new chapter of comprehensive strategic relations for enhancement of relations in all areas, President Pezeshkian said in a congratulatory message on Tuesday to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.

“Under your leadership, the Chinese nation has reached great achievements which pave the way for enforcement of friendship bridges and common welfare for world countries,” the Iranian president said.

