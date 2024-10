According to the Lebanese media, the Zionist regime’s air attack on the Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon, was carried out to assassinate the commander of Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades Mounir Maqdah.

In this attack, which targeted Maqdah's house, several people were martyred and injured.

Palestinian sources reported that Maqdah was not present at the time of the attack.

Maqdah’s brother had earlier been martyred in a drone attack on his car in Sidon.

