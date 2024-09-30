Expansion of ties with Moscow is main agenda of Iranian government: VP

He made the remarks in a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Referring to the Western sanctions imposed on both Iran and Russia, Aref said that the two countries need to work together to find ways to neutralize these sanctions.

He also urged the necessity for Iran and Russia to exchange views on the Zangzur corridor issue and the completion of a strategically important International North-South Transit Corridor (INSTC), highlighting that any change in the borders and the geopolitics of the region would lead to further tensions and abuse of extra-regional players.

The vice president also referred to a $2.5 billion trade volume between Iran and Russia and said that the bilateral relations between the two countries have to further increase.

He also called for finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia which he believed can serve as a base for enhancement of banking relations between the two nations.

The Russian prime minister, for his part, highlighted the significance of the INSTC corridor which he said can place a key role in promotion of regional transportation, including the access of the Eurasian countries to Iranian southern ports and the Indian Ocean.

Noting that the comprehensive agreement between Tehran and Moscow has been signed by the Russian president, he expressed hope for the final signing of the document on the sidelines of a BRICS Summit in Kazan in late October.

He also said that Iran and Russia have agreed upon 13 cooperation agreements on different areas in a joint cooperation commission which he said have to be finalized during this visit to Tehran.

The official added that with an agreement on exports of Russian gas to Iran which was signed few months ago, Iran will turn into a gas hub in the region.

