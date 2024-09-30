Zionist media report a huge missile attack by Hezbollah on occupied territories

Al Mayadeen cited Zionist reports on Monday that explosions were heard in the town of Kiryat Shmona.

Another report said that a missile had struck a Zionist settlement in the city of Al Jalil.

There were other reports which said that sirens could be heard in two other settlements of the city.

Hezbollah attacks are being carried out in response to recent heavy strikes by the Zionist regime on southern Lebanon.

Official Lebanese tallies said that as many as 105 civilians were killed by the attacks only on Sunday.

