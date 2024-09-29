Israel used American bombs to assassinate Nasrallah: US senator

Mark Kelly, member of the US Senate Armed Forces Committee told NBC News in an interview on Sunday that the Zionist regime used 900 kg (2,000 lb) Mark 84 bombs in that attack.

This is the first time an American official has spoken explicitly about the use of US weapons in Israeli crimes in Lebanon.

We are seeing more use of guided munitions and we still continue to provide these weapons, the Arizona state senator added.

Earlier, The Washington Post newspaper also reviewed the images published by the Zionist forces and wrote on Sunday that Israel used US-supplied 2000 pound bombs in its attack on Beirut that led to the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced in a statement on Saturday that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in a criminal attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening.

4399