Sep 29, 2024, 8:29 PM
News ID: 85612318
T T
0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Iran will respond to Nasrallah assassination in due time: Zarif

Sep 29, 2024, 8:29 PM
News ID: 85612318
Iran will respond to Nasrallah assassination in due time: Zarif

Tehran, IRNA - Iran’s Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the Islamic Republic will respond to the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah at the “appropriate time".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony held in honor of Nasrallah on Sunday, Zarif said he personally knew the martyred Hezbollah chief for over three decades, and described him as a symbol of “bravery, honesty and tactfulness".

The former foreign minister noted that Nasrallah, along with other senior Hezbollah leaders, delivered the first significant defeat to the Israeli forces in 2000, compelling them to withdraw from southern Lebanon in humiliation and without conditions.

Zarif said that withdrawal was a huge embarrassment for the Israeli regime and it has been looking to assassinate Nasrallah ever since.

Nasrallah was martyred in a massive wave of Israeli airstrikes on a group of residential buildings in southern Beirut on Friday amid heightened tensions between the Lebanese resistance movement and the Israeli regime over the war on Gaza.

4353**2050

0 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .