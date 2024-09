In a post on his X account on Saturday, Araghchi said, “Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, proud leader of the Lebanese resistance against occupation and aggression for three decades, is now greater than ever: a great MARTYR whose blood will guarantee the continuation of Hezbollah's just cause.”

He added, “Assassinating resistance leaders only reconfirms the unchanging fact that evil and genocidal occupying entity will never take root in our region. It only confirms it.”

