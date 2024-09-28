Sep 28, 2024, 7:41 PM
Araghchi meets UN, OIC chiefs, FMs of Venezuela, Egypt, Sweden, Mali and Belarus in New York

New York, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and talked with the secretary general of the United Nations and head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as the foreign ministers of Venezuela, Sweden, Mali, Belarus and Egypt on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres met and talked with each other on Saturday local time on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The foreign ministers of Sweden, Venezuela, Mali, Egypt and Belarus met and talked with Iran's foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The parties consulted on bilateral, regional andThe international issues.

Araghchi and Sweden's Foreign Minister met on Friday local time on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the organization's headquarters in New York and the parties discussed bilateral, regional and international issues. 

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran met and talked with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Badr Abdul Ati on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to IRNA reporter, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Egypt's Foreign Minister "Badr Abdul Ati" met and discussed with each other today Saturday local time on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi met and talked with Hossein Ebrahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Hossein Ebrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, met and talked with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi at his residence on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

