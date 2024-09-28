Araghchi meets UN, OIC chiefs, FMs of Venezuela, Egypt, Sweden, Mali and Belarus in New York

Araghchi and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres met and talked with each other on Saturday local time on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and following the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The foreign ministers of Sweden, Venezuela, Mali, Egypt and Belarus met and talked with Iran's foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The parties consulted on bilateral, regional andThe international issues.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran met and talked with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Badr Abdul Ati on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araghchi met and talked with Hossein Ebrahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

