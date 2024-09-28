Iran parl. committee urges decisive response to Israel’s crimes in Lebanon

The committee met on Saturday, a day after Israel conducted massive airstrikes in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on the fifth day of its air aggression against the Arab country, which according to the Lebanese health ministry, has left more than 700 people dead since Monday.

The meeting reviewed recent developments in the region, especially the Israeli regime’s crimes in Lebanon, spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei told reporters.

The members of the committee strongly condemned those crimes, saying that they were committed with US support, he said, adding that they also expressed regret over the silence of international organizations and the countries that claim to defend human rights to stop the Israeli crimes.

The spokesman noted that the lawmakers at the committee urged a practical and decisive response to the Israeli regime, which will make it regret its actions, stressing that the atrocities and genocide committed by the regime will be a prelude to its annihilation.

The committee will hold more sessions on developments in Lebanon and Palestine in the coming days, he added.

