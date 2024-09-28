Speaker terms supporting Resistance Front Iran’s parliament policy

In a letter to Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Qalibaf wrote on Saturday that the attacks in Beirut and targeting the oppressed people of Lebanon, after the brutal genocide in Gaza, shows the brutality and state terrorism and the disregard of all human rights laws by the Zionist regime.

Iranian parliament not only strongly condemns these brutal actions but also considers the continuation of such inhumane actions as a disaster against humanity, peace, and stability of the region and the world, he added.

Qalibaf emphasized that the world sees that the crimes of Israel's child-killing regime, without any moral boundaries, continue in the silence of the international community and those who claim to support human rights.

Israeli warplanes flattened several residential buildings just south of Beirut on Friday evening.

