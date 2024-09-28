FM Araghchi hails efforts of Iranian diplomats in Beirut

Following the intensification of the Zionist regime’s attacks on residential areas in Beirut, Araghchi held a telephone conversation with the chargé d’affaires of the Islamic Republic in Beirut, who is in charge of the mission in the absence of the Iranian ambassador to the country.

The top diplomat was informed about the latest situation in Beirut and the consequences of the Zionist regime’s brutal attack on civilian areas.

During the call, Araghchi praised the motivation and perseverance of diplomats and staff of Iran’s embassy in the sensitive circumstances.

Earlier last week, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

Amani has expressed gratitude to officials and medical staff from both Iran and Lebanon for their support and efforts in treating the wounded of the Beirut pager blast.

