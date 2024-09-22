Iran envoy hails medical staff for efforts to treat injured in Beirut pager blast

Amani, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Lebanon due to the explosion of pagers, was transferred to Iran for medical treatment.

In a message shared in Farsi on his social media account, he expressed gratitude for the efforts of Lebanese and Iranian doctors in his treatment.

He also mentioned that being injured in the attack was an honor as it allowed him to stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Lebanon.

Amani also wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured and peace for the martyrs.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

3266**2050