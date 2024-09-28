Iran warns inaction on Israeli crimes will have global repercussions

Nasser Kanaani made the comment on Saturday in a post he shared on his X account.

He criticized the inaction of governments and international organizations, particularly the United Nations Security Council, in addressing the horrific crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon, as well as the US’s military, political, and economic support for the Israeli regime.

In the wake of the inaction, the role of nations in supporting Palestine and Lebanon is crucial and decisive, Kanaani said.

He warned that the consequences of this global inaction will pose threats to all people worldwide in the near future.

4208**9417