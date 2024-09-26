Iran’s economy minister meets Uzbek, Qatari counterparts

In the meeting, Qatar’s Economy Minister told Abdolnaser Hemmati that Iran having valuable experiences in various fields, especially the financial sector is important for Doha.

Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari said his country is pleased to host the Iranian president shortly and aims to activate the joint financial exchange committee of the two countries.

Hemmati, for his part, called the Persian Gulf Arab country a strategic partner and expressed hope that Tehran and Doha would ink agreements to facilitate the use of mutual capacities in the upcoming meetings of the foreign ministers of the two countries

Also, on the sidelines of the AIIB meeting, the Iranian minister met and discussed bilateral relations with Djamshid Anvarovich, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Uzbekistan.

Both Hemmati and Anvarovich followed up on agreements signed by the previous government and discussed ways to solve banking and monetary problems between the two countries, boosting transit, and increasing bilateral trade by up to one billion dollars.

The Uzbek minister stated the purpose of hosting the AIIB meeting was to introduce the culture of his country to the world community.

The approach of the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan is to deepen relations and one of the goals of cooperation with Iran is the development of economic corridors, he added

4399**9417