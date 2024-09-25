Iran, China stress implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan

Hemmati met with Lan Foan on Wednesday to discuss banking cooperation and other important issues related to bilateral relations, especially the follow-up of the results of previous agreements.

They also focused on the upcoming joint economic commission meeting of the two countries.

Both ministers emphasized the need for a more serious and in-depth implementation of the long-term comprehensive strategic plan between Iran and China, and they are committed to continuing this path until practical achievements are reached in the official interactions between the two countries.

