Chinese FM meets Iranian president in New York

While meeting with Wang, the Iranian president described the relations between Beijing and Tehran as deep-rooted and historical. “We attach great importance to China and want to deepen and develop cooperation in all fields”.

The president continued to enumerate efforts to strengthen multilateralism as one of the commonalities of Iran and China and stressed to join hands so that with the development of multilateralism in the world, we would not allow the coercive powers to impose their demands on other nations.

Pezeshkian emphasized that “our region can become a model for development and progress in the world given its ancient civilization, unique geography, abundant natural resources and dense population”.

He also touched on expanding interactions and communications between Tehran and Beijing, especially the implementation of the cooperation agreement, which Pezeshkian said, will be effective in creating peace and security as well as economic growth and development in the two countries.

While hailing China's role in regional and global peace and security, the president pointed to the bitter and unfortunate events in Gaza, which he said is taking place with the support of countries that claim to be defender of human rights.

The Zionist regime does not adhere to any of the legal frameworks and the crimes of this regime are not acceptable to human conscience, he said, adding that China's role as one of the most important countries in the world will definitely be effective in condemning and stopping these crimes.

The Chinese foreign minister also pointed to healthy relations between Iran and China based on historical and cultural commonalities and said: Contrary to the wishes of some countries, we consider the new era as a good opportunity to develop economic relations with Iran and by removing obstacles to the path of cooperation of the two countries.

Wang emphasized his country's determination to implement the 25-year cooperation program with Iran.

He also pointed to the events in Gaza and said that the actions of the Israeli regime in Gaza are unjust and have led to the killing and displacement of the Palestinian people, and unfortunately such actions are spilling over to the region.

Emphasizing that the fate of the region should be determined by its countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chinese foreign minister expressed hope for the realization of peace, stability and security in the region.

