Don’t underestimate the power of Hezbollah: Iran FM warns Israel

Araghchi posted a message on his X social network and wrote: “Do not ever underestimate Hezbollah's ability to defend Lebanon against any aggression”.

“Hezbollah's true power is rooted in its own capacities and popular support. It is more than capable of flattering the bases and colonies of the Israeli regime”, he said in the post

The top diplomat continued by saying that of course, “this fact does not, however, excuse Arab & Islamic world from exercising duty to stand up to Israel”.

The recent Israeli bombardment of Lebanon that has claimed the lives of hundreds of people concurrently with the regime’s ongoing genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip have spared global condemnations.

Also on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister in a message on social media reiterated his country’s support for the people of Lebanon and Palestine in the face of the Zionist crimes.

“Israel’s crimes, enabled by the US, are crystal clear for the world to witness. Do not look away. This brutal and criminal disregard for human life cannot be permitted to continue Iran will NOT remain indifferent. We stand with the people of Lebanon and Palestine”, Araghchi said.

