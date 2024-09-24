Iran embassy in Sweden rejects accusations of Swedish officials against Tehran

On Tuesday, the Swedish Prosecutor's office claimed that in 2023, Iran's intelligence service had hacked an SMS operator and tried to encourage people to take revenge on the protesters who burned the holy Quran.

Sweden's intelligence service, known as Sapo, also claimed in a separate statement that a hacker group had started an infiltration campaign, the aim of which was to portray Sweden as an Islamophobic country.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Stockholm also announced in a statement that the accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran for sending text messages to the citizens of Sweden and inciting them to take revenge on the Quran-burners are baseless and reject such accusations.

In the statement of the Iranian embassy in Sweden, it is stated that the embassy believes that the presentation of these materials and their publication in the media will poison and affect the atmosphere of relations between the two countries.

