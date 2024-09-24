Ambassador says Iran is open to nuclear talks

It makes no difference for Iran whether the republicans will win the election in the US or the Democrats, Mohammad Reza Sabouri told an exclusive interview with Italy’s AGI news agency on Tuesday, adding that Iran only cares about the respect of the US administrations for the Iranians’ rights.

He referred to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers – the five permanent UN Security Council members plus Germany – and said that it was the US that withdrew from the accord.

The landmark deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was struck during the administration of President Obama in the United States but three years later in 2018 his successor Donald Trump announced the US exit from the deal.

Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran after they had been lifted by a unanimous vote of the UN Security Council following the JCPOA.

