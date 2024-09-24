Hezbollah fires 20 missiles toward northern occupied Palestine

According to the Al-Mayadeen news network, Hezbollah fired at least 20 rockets into the Galilee region and Haifa in the north of occupied Palestine.

Some of the missiles reportedly hit the designated targets, as one landed in Haifa city.

As part of the recent wave of attacks targeting northern occupied Palestine, Hezbollah has used missiles identified as Fadi-1 and Fadi-2, for the first time in the current conflict.

Several hours after the attacks, Hezbollah released additional details about the rockets, including images and videos documenting their launches.

The video released by Hezbollah claimed that the Fadi 1 is a 220 mm rocket, measuring 6 meters in length and equipped with an 83 kg warhead. Its operational range is said to reach 70 km.

