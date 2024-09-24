Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 24

** IRAN DAILY

-- Renewables play key role in solving power shortages: VP

Renewable energies, especially solar energy, play an important role in solving Iran’s electricity shortages, especially during peak hours in summer, due to their environmental effects and high efficiency.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref made the remarks at a session of addressing deficiencies in Iran’s power industry on Monday which discussed the main plans and strategies for the shortages of the industry.

-- UAE main source of Iran’s imports: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said in a report on trade in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year that the United Arab Emirates is the main source of goods imported by Iran.

IRICA added that over 15.688 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $26.317 million, were imported into the country in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to August 22, 2024), showing a 7.93 and a 5.5 percent growth in weight and value, respectively.

-- Russian envoy, Iran top rail official discuss INSTC

Russia’s ambassador to Tehran and Iran’s top rail official explored ways of transport cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of boosting that cooperation, especially in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar-Ali Zakeri and Ambassador Alexey Dedov held their talks in Tehran, according to a press release by the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Railways on Monday.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Vocalist Pays Tribute to Victims of Mine Accident

Acclaimed Iranian vocalist Mohsen Chavoshi has made a video tribute to the victims of the recent tragic mine explosion in South Khorasan Province. The devastating incident, which occurred on Saturday night, claimed at least 31 lives and left 17 others injured due to a methane gas leak.

Chavoshi, known for his impressive performances and socially conscious lyrics, shared the video clip on his social media platforms.

-- Three Knowledge-Based Industrial Products Unveiled

Iranian Vice-President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Hussein Afshin on Monday unveiled three knowledge-based industrial products, named Datis welding laser, silica aerogel and portable methane gas suction laser leak detector.

Afshin attended a ceremony at the science and research center of Isfahan and unveiled the three products made by the Iranian knowledge-based companies.

-- Official: Iran’s Services Exports at $12bn in Year to March

Deputy head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Sadegh Ghannadzadeh has said that the counrtry’s exports of services, including technical and engineering services, reached a total of $12 billion in the year to late March.

Ghannadzadeh said that services exports from Iran had increased by nearly 20% in value terms in the calendar year to March 19 compared to the year before that.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Saipa fall short to NEC in 2024 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship

Saipa of Iran lost to Japan’s NEC Red Rockets Kawasaki 3-1 (25-27, 25-12, 25-18, 25-14) in Pool B of the 2024 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship on Monday at Chartchai Hall.

Lorrayna Da Silva started for the Japan club and led all scorers on the board with 21 points.

“I’m really happy for today’s match. It’s the first time for me to play wearing the NEC jersey. My objective is to also play well in defense as the Japanese are known for this, so I will try to achieve this while I’m here. I’m just excited to keep playing match after match,” she said.

-- 4th China Film Week opens in Tehran

The 4th China Film Week in Iran was launched in Tehran on Monday and will run until September 27, with the screening of five recent Chinese films.

According to the public relations of the Farabi Cinema Foundation, following the extensive cultural and cinematic interactions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the People's Republic of China, the Farabi Cinema Foundation in downtown Tehran hosted the opening ceremony of the event.

-- Annual export of services rises 20%

Iran’s export of various services including tourism, transit, and technical engineering reached about $12 billion in the previous Iranian calendar year 1402 (ended on March 19), registering a 20 percent rise compared to a year earlier, an official with the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) announced.

Mohammad-Sadegh Ghanadzadeh, the TPO’s deputy head for international business promotion, put the country’s exports of services in the year 1401 at $10 billion.

