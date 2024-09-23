UK finance minister’s speech interrupted by pro-Palestine activists

Rachel Reeves, who is Britain’s finance minister, was interrupted by a young protester on Monday as she was giving a speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool

“We are still selling arms to Israel. I thought we were voting for change, Rachel,” shouted a young protester before he was removed from the conference hall by security, TV footage showed.

Another protester stood up with a banner with a writing which said the British government was still supporting people who pollute the environment while it keeps selling arms to Israel.

Other Pro-Palestine activists present in the conference supported the move and started shouting “Free Palestine” and “Stop arms sale to Israel”.

Under growing public pressure, the British government only suspended 30 of its 350 arms export licenses with Israel earlier this month.

However, reports show London continues to be a major arms supplier to Israel despite the regime’s brutal war on Gaza where more than 41,000 people have been killed in nearly a year.

2050**4261