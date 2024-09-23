Resistance still strong after one year of war: Hamas official

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm is a fully Palestinian operation that has been defending all the children of Palestine in Gaza, the West Bank, and the occupied Quds, Basem Naim, a member of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, was quoted as saying by the Shehab news agency on Monday.

He said that releasing the Palestinian abductees and relieving their pain was one of the goals behind Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

The occupiers are not safe anywhere in Gaza, the official underlined.

Israel launched the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 last year, after Palestinian resistance fighters carried out a retaliatory operation deep into the occupied territories.

