Israel’s rising crimes make Iran more determined to respond: IRGC official

“The more evil the Zionists become, the more determined the Islamic Republic of Iran will be to respond to these crimes,” said Brigadier General Ali Afzali, the IRGC acting deputy coordinator.

He was speaking with IRNA on Sunday on the sidelines of the Sacred Defense Week programs in the holy city of Mashhad, northeast Iran.

The IRGC official said that the Zionist regime is showing its utmost hostility as it has even used civilian devices to attack the people of Lebanon. He was referring to the pager and walkie-talkie explosions that took dozens of lives in Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Afzali also spoke about Iran’s response to Israel’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July.

The IRGC official stressed that Iran will definitely take revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination as well as the martyrdom of other resistance members by the Israeli regime.

Due to its importance, any response to the regime needs to be precise, he said, adding that the enemy’s strengths and weaknesses are constantly being monitored, and Iran’s response will be given in an appropriate situation.

