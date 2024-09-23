Sep 23, 2024, 9:46 AM
Israel bombs school, home in Gaza, killing eight

Tehran, IRNA – At least eight Palestinians, including children, were killed early Monday in separate Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

A mother and her four children, while sleeping, lost their lives after their home was targeted near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency reported.

In a separate incident, Israeli helicopters bombed a school sheltering displaced families in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The airstrike on the Khalid bin al-Walid school left three Palestinians dead and several others injured.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip last October, over 41,431 Palestinians have been killed and 95,818 others injured, according to the latest report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

