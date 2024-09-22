Medicine shortages in Gaza hospitals endanger Palestinian lives: Report

Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper reported on Sunday that medicine shortages have deepened the crisis inflicted upon the residents of Gaza.

In recent months, the surprising instability of the atmosphere on the eve of the autumn season has affected the health of the refugees in Gaza who have simple tents, and there are unfavorable health conditions, the report said, adding that the refugees don’t even have winter clothes and blankets and this puts many lives, especially children, at risk.

This newspaper continued: Anti-cold, respiratory, antibiotic, and painkillers are rare, and this is due to Israel’s obstruction of the entry of medicine, at the same time as the war, as well as the 11-month severe siege of Gaza as pressure on the residents of this region.

“The Ministry of Health of Palestine announced that more than 70% of medicines are missing in its warehouses, and these are basic medicines for chronic patients, as well as high-use medicines for seasonal diseases.”

“The Ministry of Health considered the severe lack of medicine to be a factor in putting thousands of patients at risk in the Gaza Strip and this situation as a threat to these patients, especially children,” it added.

According to Al-Quds al-Arabi, citizens exchange the medicines they have among themselves, and special medicines for children are rare.