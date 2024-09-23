Int'l condolences pour in after deadly coal mine blast in Iran

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the message of condolence to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In his message on Sunday, Sharif also sympathized with the families of the victims and expressed solidarity with those injured in the incident.

He said that the Pakistani government and people stand by the Iranian government and people at this tough time.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, has also issued a message condoling the Iranian government and nation over the sad incident that took in South Khorasan Province on Saturday night.

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also shared a message on X social media platform, extending his condolences over the tragic incident.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the coal mine explosion in Khorasan, Iran. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I hope for a swift recovery for all the injured”, Pashinyan said.

Japan’s Ambassador to Iran Tamaki Tsukada also said that he was saddened by “the news of the tragic loss of invaluable lives and the injuries” in the coal mine accident in South Khorasan province, and extended his condolences over the tragedy.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and nation as well as the families of the victims and earnestly wish for the swift recovery of the injured”, the ambassador said on the X account of the Japanese embassy in Iran.

The chief spokesperson of the European Union, while expressing shock said that the 27-nation bloc sympathizes with the victims of this heartbreaking incident and their families.

Peter Stano published a message on the X social network on Monday morning and wrote: The European Union is following the rescue operation after the explosion in the Tabas coa mine in which dozens of workers died and injured.

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed his condolences to Iran President, Masoud Pezeshkian over the Tabas mine accident that caused deaths and injuries.

It is with great sadness that I received the news of the heartbreaking incident of the explosion in the coal mine in South Khorasan province, Lukashenko said in a message as reported by IRNA citing the press service of the Belarusian President's Office.

The president extended condolences to the families of the victims and I wished a speedy recovery for all those injured in this accident.

The Egyptian foreign ministry, in a statement, offered its condolences to the Iranian government and people over the deadly mine incident as well.

The ministry sympathized with the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured people.

On Monday, the Iraqi foreign ministry issued a statement to express its condolences over the tragic incident in Iran.

The ministry sympathized with the Iranian people and government, and wished a swift recovery for those injured in the mine blast.

Also on Monday, Afghanistan’s de facto government led by the Taliban sympathized with the Iranian people and government over the Tabas mine blast, extending its condolences to the families of those killed in the “saddening” incident.

