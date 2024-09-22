Islam integral part of Russia's historical heritage, says PM

Mishustin said in a message on Saturday to the participants of the 8th Congress of Russian Muslim Scholars and the 20th International Islamic Forum, organized by the International Islamic Forum, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation, and Russia Mufties Council.

Russia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country where the religious beliefs of all people are treated equally with unshakable respect, he said, adding that “Islam is one of the traditional religions of our country and an integral part of our historical heritage”.

The Russian Prime Minister also said that the delegation of Muslim scholars will help improve inter-religious dialogue and constructive cooperation between religions and authorities of this country.

Mishustin expressed hope that this summit is an opportunity to increase the exchange of experiences and best approaches among Muslims of different countries and discuss the role of clerics in the modern world.

