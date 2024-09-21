Pro-Palestine rally held in Liverpool on eve of Labour conference

The protesters began their protest at midday on Saturday near Lime Street railway station, marching toward King’s Dock where Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party kicks off its four-day annual conference on Sunday.

Carrying Palestinian flags, the demonstrators chanted slogans demanding justice, an end to the Israeli occupation and the liberation of Palestine.

The rally in Liverpool was the 19th “national march for Palestine”, and was the first such rally held outside London, since the Gaza war began nearly a year ago.

