British activists protest against Zionist regime, Barclays bank

According to IRNA, citing Al Jazeera, the demonstration was organized by "Palestine Solidarity Campaign".

Protesters placed a large tennis ball at the protest site with the words: Barclays Bank sponsors Wimbledon and Genocide.

Protesters also chanted: Stop bombing schools and hospitals.

Lewis Bacon, spokesman for the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said Barclays finances companies that arm Israel for its genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

About 9 months have passed since the start of the Zionist regime's aggression against the Gaza Strip, the Zionist regime has not achieved anything except massacres, destruction, war crimes, violations of international laws, bombing aid organizations and imposing famine and starvation in this region.

