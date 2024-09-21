US biggest loser of Yemeni independence: Houthi

In a speech to mark the September 21, 2014 revolution, he explained that the US had always cast a covetous eye on Yemen’s natural resources and stood to lose the most when the country gained independence and freedom through its revolution.

He said the US and Israel initiated a round of aggression against Yemen and used their levers of pressure to dominate the country, but they failed in their scheme.

However, he warned that the enemy continues to wage both soft and hard warfare against the Yemeni nation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Houthi said the Yemenis will remain steadfast in their support for the Palestinians in the face of Israeli aggression despite all the “challenges, threats and plots” they are encountering.

He further described Yemen’s missile power as a “striking military arm” protecting the Yemeni nation and the entire Islamic Ummah.

“We have an advanced military arsenal that many countries do not have, and our missile power is a symbol of this advanced, effective and important power,” he said.

