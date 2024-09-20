Gov't Spox: Israel shows new level of terror by explosions in Lebanon

In her X message which was published on Friday, Mohajerani said that she had visited Iranian ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani who was injured in Israeli attacks.

Amani explained that exploded pagers are a common means of mass communication in Lebanon among citizens and even students use this device, she added.

The child-killing Zionist regime has used state terrorism in Lebanon this time like in Gaza, and by martyring dozens of civilians and injuring hundreds of Lebanese citizens by exploding communication devices, it has shown new levels of crime and terror, she stated.

On Tuesday, a number of pager devices used by civilians and members of Hezbollah resistance movement exploded simultaneously. Hezbollah has vowed revenge for an unprecedented and deadly attack by Israel by planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by the group months earlier.

