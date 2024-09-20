Iran Foreign Ministry summons caretaker of Afghanistan embassy

Head of the Second South Asia Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned this action against diplomatic principles, and filed Iran's protest in this regard.

Apart from the obvious necessity of respecting the symbols of the host country, the national anthem of the countries is an internationally recognized behavior, he said, adding that representative of Afghanistan's act is not proportional to the high goals of participation in the Islamic Unity Conference.

Meanwhile, the caretaker of the Afghan embassy emphasized Afghanistan's special respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying that the action action was personal and does not reflect the opinion of Afghanistan in any way.

The 38th International Islamic Unity Conference was held with the participation of 144 foreign scholars and intellectuals from 36 countries in Tehran.

The representative of the Taliban in Tehran, who participated in the event, did not stand up during the playing of the Iranian national anthem, which caused many reactions.

An Afghan religious official participating in the event in a message, emphasized full respect for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the importance of bilateral relations,

He apologized for the misunderstanding, saying that he had no intention of disrespect in any way.

