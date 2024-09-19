‘Legal measures against terrorist acts in Lebanon on Iran’s agenda’

Kazem Gharibabadi, while condemning the terrorist act of the Zionist regime against Lebanese citizens, which also led to the injury of the Iranian ambassador to Beirut, emphasized that the Foreign Ministry will take political and legal measures as soon as possible.

Referring to the constant contact between the top Iranian and Lebanese diplomats, as well as the transfer of a number of injured to Tehran for treatment, Gharibabadi enumerated other immediate agenda before the Islamic Republic:

- Sending instructions to the Iranian Mission to the United Nations for close consultations with the Lebanese Mission for any necessary action using the capacities of the world body and consultation with some countries to convene a Security Council meeting;

- Preparing the official letter of protest for the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council to be delivered by the country’s permanent representative to the relevant destinations;

- Sending a diplomatic note to all political representatives and international organizations residing in Tehran to declare the stance of Iran and expect their condemnations of the terrorist act in Lebanon.

Gharibabadi also said that the attack on Lebanon that targeted the Iranian ambassador will be officially reported under the relevant agenda to the Legal Committee of the United Nations General Assembly.

