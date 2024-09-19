1st Iranian medical team in Lebanon to treat Israeli terror victims

Considering the number of injured, we sent the first medical group to Lebanon in less than 24 hours to provide relief in coordination with related institutions, and this group consist of mainly ophthalmologists based on the needs of the injured, Mohammad Hossein Zarezadeh in formed on Wednesday night.

He also stated that Iran is ready to send the next medical teams, saying necessary arrangements have also been made with several hospitals and medical centers inside the country to accept the injured Lebanese.

Following the incident, the Iranian Red Crescent Society dispatched a medical relief team, including 12 doctors and 12 nurses and paramedics to Lebanon early on Wednesday to assist in the treatment process of the injured.

Iranian officials have expressed the country’s full readiness to provide any assistance needed by the Lebanese government and nation.

A group of injured Lebanese have already transferred to Iran for medical treatment after the deadly Israeli terrorist attack on the Arab country on Tuesday.

