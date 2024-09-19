UN chief slams using civilian devices for terror attacks

I think it's very important that there is effective control over civilian means, not that they become weapons, it should be a law that governments should be able to enforce, Guterres said in a meeting with reporters at the UN headquarters in New York.

Reacting to the cyber terror attacks on Lebanon which the Lebanese government and the Hezbollah Resistance Movement have blamed on the Zionist regime, the UN chief warned about the serious risk of escalation.

"What happened is particularly serious, not only because of the number of victims, but also because of the fact it was not a normal way to carry out such actions since there was a risk of the operation being leaked”, the UN Secretary-General continued.

Over the past two days, Lebanon has been rocked by a series of explosions targeting electronic devices across the country, starting from deadly pager device blasts on Tuesday evening.

The relevant institutions related to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government are currently conducting extensive security and scientific research to find the reasons behind for the occurrence of these simultaneous explosions, while medical and health services are treating the injured in a number of hospitals in different regions of Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced in its statements that data and information available on the ground and reviewed so far showed the terrorist attacks were conducted by the Zionist regime.

“We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression against civilians in Lebanon”, a Hezbollah statement said.

Western media have also concluded that the Israeli spy agency Mossad planted explosives in the pagers and other electronic public devices that exploded in Lebanon, resulting in deaths and injuries.

