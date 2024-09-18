Sep 18, 2024, 11:41 PM
FM says Iran interested in developing ties with Venezuela

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that his country attaches paramount importance to relations with Venezuela, and is interested in developing those ties.

Araghchi made the remark on Wednesday as he hosted Venezuelan Minister for Transport Ramón Velásquez, who also co-chairs the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries.

“We attach great importance to the relations with Venezuela, and under the administration of President Pezeshkian, just like the past, we are interested in the comprehensive expansion of relations between Tehran and Caracas”, the top Iranian diplomat said.

Velásquez said on his part that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is emphasizing the continuation of the deepening of bilateral ties in different sectors, especially in economy and energy.

The Venezuelan minister expressed hope that the growing relations continue powerfully under the new administrations in both countries.

