Iran Gas official: “Good agreements” made with Russia, Turkmenistan

“We seek to turn the agreements into contracts,” Saeed Tavakkoli said in a speech on Wednesday.

On the gas agreement with Russia, he expressed hope that the agreement can be taken into operation as he said that it is one of the most important and most strategic agreements in the gas area which he believed could turn Iran into an energy hub.

He also refuted reports about Iraq’s alleged gas debt to Iran, noting that “Iraq is one of our good customers that pays its money on time and in cash”.

