Iraqi resistance says countdown to target Zionist settlements started

In response to the Zionist cyber attack on Lebanon, Akram al-Kaabi said late on Tuesday that the movement would open fire on all Zionist settlements throughout occupied Palestine.

The Iraqi resistance is ready to use the latest weapons, missiles, and drones, he added.

Meanwhile, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba's office in Tehran in a statement announced that terrorist attacks have no effect other than strengthening the stability and honor of resistance fighters.

Expressing its full support for the freedom of the Arab nations, al-Nujaba emphasized supporting Hezbollah against the Zionists, the US, and their allies.

Western media have concluded that the Israeli spy agency Mossad planted explosives in the batteries of pagers that exploded in Lebanon, resulting in deaths and injuries on Tuesday evening.

Mossad succeeded in modifying Hezbollah's communication devices before they were handed over to this group, the sources said, adding that Mossad "embedded some highly explosive material known as pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) in the batteries of the devices, which exploded when temperature increased."

This terrorist act of the Zionist regime has left 11 martyrs and more than 2,000 wounded.

