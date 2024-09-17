Iran, Russia discuss completion of INSTC corridor

The discussions took place during a meeting in Tehran on Tuesday between Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq and Igor Levitin, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two officials reviewed efforts by the two countries for promoting infrastructural cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, highlighting the key role of international transportation in improving the economic and trade connections of the region.

Levitin, who has served as Russia’s minister of transport for eight years, underscored the logistic significance of rail transit, while the Iranian minister also urged the need for making optimum use of the existing rail capacities.

Transit of commodities via the International North-South Transit Corridor is believed to be 30% more efficient both in terms of time and cost than the standard route which runs through the Suez Channel.

