Iran parliament amends air services agreement with Iraq

Members of the parliament (Majlis) on Tuesday agreed to fix the issues raised by Iran’s Guardian Council about an original bill about air services cooperation with Iraq.
The amended bill will be submitted to the Council for final approval.
Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian parliament has amended a bill that sets out the details of a bilateral air services agreement with Iraq.
