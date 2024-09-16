Iran reduces 9,800 tons of ozone depleting substances: Official

Maryam Hassani made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Monday, on the occasion of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

She explained that Iran succeeded in omitting 9,800 tons of ozone-destroying gasses changing the manufacturing processes of 1,378 factories so far.

The DOE is working on a project called the Removal of Hydrochlorofluorocarbons, which is in the second phase, and the deadline for its completion is set by the end of 2024, and by then another 2,124 tons of ozone-destroying emissions will be omitted, she said.

Hassani added that so far, the DOE has removed chlorofluorocarbons, halons, carbon tetrachloride, methyl chloroform, and methyl bromide in the non-quarantine pest fields.

International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

The Montreal Protocol is an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of numerous substances that are responsible for ozone depletion.

This protocol was agreed upon on September 16, 1987, and entered into force on January 1, 1989. September 16, as designated by the United Nations General Assembly, marks International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.

