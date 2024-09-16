Police seize over 12 kg of smuggled gold in northeastern Iran

Brigadier General Majid Shoja, the border guards commander in Iran's Khorasan Razavi province, said on Monday that police forces had identified a vehicle intending to enter the country through the neighboring country of Afghanistan, adding while searching the car, the police found 12.720 kg of gold bullion bars.

He further noted that the car was impounded and the smuggler was handed over to the judicial authorities.

In mid-August, an Iranian local Army commander in the country’s northeast hailed a plan for blocking the joint border with Afghanistan to ensure sustainable security along the Iranian eastern borders.

7129**9417