Ansarullah leader: US is complicit in Israel's genocide in Palestine

According to the Yemeni media, Abdul Malik al-Houthi", the leader of Yemen's Ansarallah movement, said on the eve of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that the Islamic Ummah is being targeted by enemies in various ways and is facing dangers that its existence threatens the independent nation.

Abdul Malik al-Houthi called the positions of Muslims against killing the Palestinian nation a shameful position, and said, "The enemy continues to target Palestinian refugees in their tents using deadly US bombs and in places that he had declared safe."

"After 12 months of (Zionist regime's) aggression against Gaza, we do not see any movement either under the headings of Arabism and nationalism or under political headings. Neither the pledges of the Arab League nor the resolutions of the official conferences compelled the Arabs to act, and nothing moved the Muslims to adopt a decisive collective position," he added.

The leader of the Ansarallah movement stressed that the Americans are partners of the Israeli enemy in all the events that happen in Palestine, and there is a common American-Israeli front. "America takes hostile actions, and if it were not for America's role, Israel's crimes would not have occurred at this level, but still America presents itself as a mediator."

"The position of some Arab governments, regimes and leaders is the position of complicity with the Israeli enemy and cooperation with it to target the Palestinian nation," he added.

