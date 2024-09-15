Top Iran army official meets Intl’ Committee of the Red Cross official in China

Rear Admiral Sayyari is in China to attend the Global Peace and Security Conference in the capital Beijing known as Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Sayyari left for Beijing on Wednesday evening at the head of a delegation and in response to an invitation by top Chinese officials.

In the meeting, Sayyari announced Iran’s readiness to exchange experiences in the field of dealing with natural disasters and supplying the necessary equipment and facilities.

The Gaza war was another issue that Iran highlighted at the meeting.

Rear Admiral Sayyari also visited the National University of Defense Technology and the Chinese Military-Related Think Tank.

At China’s National University of Defense Technology, he talked about the dimensions of the basics of security, including the internal and external security of countries, as well as the latest situation in the West Asian region.

China kicked off its biggest military diplomacy event of the year, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, on Thursday, with over 500 representatives from more than 90 countries gathering in the Chinese capital.

