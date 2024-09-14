Bagheri Kani appointed secretary of SCFR

In a decree on Saturday, Kamal Kharrazi, the head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, officially appointed Bagheri Kani as Secretary of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

Bagheri Kani succeeded Abbas Araghchi as the Secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations.

Araghchi, the incumbent Foreign Minister, formerly held the position of secretary within the same council.

During a ceremony on Saturday, Araghchi, the outgoing secretary, was appreciated for his service.

Previously, Bagheri Kani had served as the caretaker foreign minister of Iran.

